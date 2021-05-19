Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

