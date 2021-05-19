Incent Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $366,017.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00071273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00333058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00179538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.91 or 0.01094075 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034777 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

