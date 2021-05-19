Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $3,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,526 shares of company stock worth $11,600,186 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

