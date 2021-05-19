IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.50

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

IMIAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

