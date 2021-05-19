IFP Advisors Inc Takes $85,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.38 million, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

