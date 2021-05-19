IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,473 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 207,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.