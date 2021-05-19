IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $311.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $161.00 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.21 and a 200 day moving average of $286.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

