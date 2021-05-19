IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

