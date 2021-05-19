IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -336.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.