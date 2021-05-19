IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 407 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5,001.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $327.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.55 and its 200 day moving average is $269.92.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

