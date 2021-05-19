IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

