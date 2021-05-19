IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after buying an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.