IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 817 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $321.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

