IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,163 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

CHD opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

