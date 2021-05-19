IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

