IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.59% of IF Bancorp worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

IF Bancorp stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.78.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.