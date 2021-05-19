Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.64. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 67,772 shares.
The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
