Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.64. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 67,772 shares.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 502,835 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 613,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.