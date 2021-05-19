Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Issues Earnings Results

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

