Idavoll Network (IDV) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $18.01 million and $444,831.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00314552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00192990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.01006805 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 626,555,117 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

