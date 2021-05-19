I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 46.9% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1,862.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00544169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.75 or 0.01203748 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,875,875 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

