Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hyve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

ITEPF stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

