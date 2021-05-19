HyperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $213,339.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.53 million and $213,339.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.95 or 0.01167058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054719 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,180,376 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

