Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $70,389.00. Insiders sold 466,106 shares of company stock worth $1,913,304 over the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.