Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.10

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $37,258.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

