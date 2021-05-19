Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-$38.16 million.

Shares of HUIZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 254,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Huize has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $310.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.60.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

