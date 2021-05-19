Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

