H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

