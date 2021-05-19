Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,976 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $113,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

