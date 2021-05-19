Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.6% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

