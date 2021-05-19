Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) PT Raised to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

