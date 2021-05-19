Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.86% of Hostess Brands worth $112,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

