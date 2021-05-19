Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 72,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.