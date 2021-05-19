Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hormel Foods also reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 775,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. 1,936,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

