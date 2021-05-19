Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.10. 624,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 285,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

