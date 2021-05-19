Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 114,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,706. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

