Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.43. 76,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.93 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

