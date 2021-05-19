Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.17. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 875 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

