Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.07. 119,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,299. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

