Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Hess by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 497,997 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.