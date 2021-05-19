Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Hess stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

