Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of HES traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 20,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $1,499,183.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

