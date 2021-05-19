Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heska were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA opened at $198.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

