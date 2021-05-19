Heritage Global Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Heritage Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Heritage Global’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HGBL. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

HGBL stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 449,653 shares of company stock worth $1,339,937 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

