Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Hits $3.71 on Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00009934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $259.59 million and $212,636.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00611424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000143 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

