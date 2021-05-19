HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €75.76 ($89.13) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

