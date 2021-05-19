HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

