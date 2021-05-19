Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $646.01 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002774 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00267171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00031591 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262,800,329 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

