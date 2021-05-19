Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

