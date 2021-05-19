Head-To-Head Contrast: EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. EDP – Energias de Portugal pays out 108.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.10% 9.06% 1.47%

Risk and Volatility

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EDP – Energias de Portugal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $16.05 billion 1.43 $573.16 million $1.57 37.04 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.68 $219.77 million $1.99 22.27

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP – Energias de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 6 1 3.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats EDP – Energias de Portugal on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company also distributes and supplies natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 24 GW; and serves 8,615,444 electricity customers and 691,370 gas customers. The company also operates 312,433 kilometers of distribution overhead lines; and 62,258 kilometers of distribution underground lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, energy, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

