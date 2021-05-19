Head-To-Head Comparison: Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Techne and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne 32.69% 12.20% 8.09% Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86%

This table compares Bio-Techne and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne $738.69 million 21.06 $229.30 million $3.86 103.63 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -66.18

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Techne and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne 0 3 7 0 2.70 Kodiak Sciences 1 6 6 0 2.38

Bio-Techne currently has a consensus price target of $396.11, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus price target of $128.08, indicating a potential upside of 54.83%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Kodiak Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also provides manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including Food and Drug Administration -regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls, and other reagents for original equipment manufacturers and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays comprising the ExoDx Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for research and clinical use. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate conjugate to treat neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component. Its early research pipeline includes KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of multifactorial retinal diseases, such as dry AMD and the neurodegenerative aspects of glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

